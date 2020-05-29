ED WAS A WONDERFUL MAN, HE WILL BE TRULLY MISSED BY ALL.HE WAS ONE OF THE NICEST GUYS YOU WOULD EVER MEET. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. OUR LOVE TO YOU ALL. WITH DEEPEST SYMPATHY. WITH LOVE, DEBBIE AND STEVE O'NEIL XOXO

DEBBIE AND STEVE O'NEIL