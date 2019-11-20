|
Edward S. "Ed" Watson, 75, passed away the morning of November 15, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late John T. and Lorraine (Porter) Watson. He was the proud father of two sons and one daughter, Anthony Watson and his former wife Diane, Edward C. Watson and his wife Cynthia and Krista Watson and her husband Jeffrey Hammond. He was "Grampy" to Anthony Watson Jr., Stephanie Bergeron, Christina Watson, and Nicholas Watson. His great-grandson Jason brought him immense joy. He is survived by siblings, Gary Watson and his wife Lynn, Gail Beck and her husband Robert, John Watson and his wife Anne, and Stephen Watson and his wife Joanne. He was the adored uncle to thirteen nieces and nephews, was one of countless cousins, and had more friends than his family can count. A 1962 graduate of Oliver Ames and lifelong resident of Easton, Ed was an avid outdoorsman and active member of the Easton Rod & Gun Club. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. A funeral service will he held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019