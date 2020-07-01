Edwina F. Gardner
Edwina F. (Foster) Gardner, age 91, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late George I. Gardner, and mother of the late David J. Gardner. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra L. Hawkins and Cheryl A. Gardner both of Easton. She was the loving grandmother to Scott D. Faria and his wife Sarah, Kim M. Faria-Wallace and her husband Roger, Emily T. Hawkins and her husband Justin Goodwin and Jonathan N. Hawkins. Also, the loving great-grandmother to Benjamin and Elizabeth Wallace, Elijah J. Faria and Lily and Lucy Goodwin. Private services to be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Edwina's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1324 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Easton. For online condolences, please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
