Elaine M. (Crawshaw) Rocharz, age 79, of Middleborough, formerly of Bridgewater, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home, after a period of declining health. Born in Bridgewater, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Jessie (Rockwell) Crawshaw. Elaine worked at Lucy's Shoe Shop in Bridgewater and then started her career as a facilities maintenance forewoman at Bridgewater State University, for 41 years. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, making quilts, camping in the motor home, visiting Old Orchard Beach in Maine and the agricultural fairs held in Fryeburg, Maine. Elaine was a kind and loving person, always willing to help out those in need and she loved spending time with her family and friends. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late John S. Rocharz Jr.; devoted mother of John S. Rocharz III and his wife Sharon of Middleborough and Patricia Delaney and her husband Daniel of Middleborough; loving grandmother (BABCIA) of John (LJ), Thomas, David, Sarah and great-grandmother of Paige and Connor; dear sister of Thelma Goodnow of Maine, Pamela MaGee of Colorado, Diane Bernier of West Virginia, Richard Crawshaw of New Zealand and the late Ruth Burns, Beatrice Greenhood, Benjamin Crawshaw and Barbara Billister. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. All may attend the funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by Elaine's funeral Mass of Christian burial at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019