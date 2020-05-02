|
Eleanor "Dee" Gifford Anderson of Easton, formerly of Scituate, passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 81, after a brief battle with the Covid-19 virus. She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and grew up in several places including Grand Rapids, Mich., and Cincinnati, Ohio. She married, moved east, and raised her family in Scituate, which she called home. She loved the ocean, Rock 'n' Roll, and New England sports. She was upbeat and positive with an almost childlike optimism, and had a very strong faith. She was the proud owner of the Unique Boutique in Brockton and 2 other gift stores that she operated with her family during the 1970s and 1980s. Dee was predeceased by her former husband, James A. Anderson. She is survived by her 3 children, Michael and his wife Karen of Norton, James S. of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jennifer Fitzgerald and her husband David of Champions Gate, Fla., in addition to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her devoted friend of 35 years, David Kesselman of Stoughton; and was predeceased by her brother, Burton Gifford of Tucson, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dee's memory to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 799 West Boylston St., Worcester, MA 01606. A celebration of her life will be planned for the summer.
