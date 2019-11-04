Home

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
West Bridgewater, MA
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
West Bridgewater, MA
Eleanor M. Yenush Obituary
Eleanor M. (Lynch) Yenush, 83, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Smith) Lynch, she was a 1954 graduate of Brockton High School and had worked for the telephone company, Plymouth Home National Bank, and Raymond School over the years. Eleanor's greatest joy in life was her family and she especially enjoyed attending all their sports and school events. Eleanor was the beloved wife of Leonard P. "Lenny" Yenush for 57 years; loving mother of Laureen Horton (and David) of Brockton, Leanne (and Arlen Brooks) of Dorchester, Lisa of Bridgewater, Lynne (and Dolores Bernal) of Spain and Leslie Stefanowicz (and Jed) of Millis; dear grandmother of Collin Augustine Jr. (and Elizabeth), Casey Nash (and Tom), and Bennett, Maggie and Dory Stefanowicz; great-grandmother of Caileen and the late Calisie; sister of the late Madeleine Small (and Harvey) and John Lynch Jr; sister-in-law of Claire Lynch of Bridgewater; and an aunt of many nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 -7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Thursday at 8:45 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Church and burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, both in West Bridgewater. Memorial gifts may be made to Brookhaven Hospice https://www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019
