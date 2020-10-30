1/1
Eleanore L. DiIulis
Eleanore Louise DiIulis, 92, of Virginia and formerly of Bridgewater and Mansfield, Mass., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in Massachusetts in 1928, Eleanore was a resident of Poquoson, Va., for 17 years. She worked as a secretary for Phillips Manufacturing, Mass., for 30 years and spent the last 27 years in retirement. Eleanore was a member of Poquoson Baptist Church and loved spending time cooking, reading, crocheting, cross-stitching, painting, and sewing. Preceding her in rest are her parents, Chester Sexton King and Hortence Jean Rowe King, sister, Priscilla J. White (Raymond), husband, Anthony DiIulis, former husband, Robert L. Nelligan Sr., and former husband, Francis J. Maguire. Left to cherish her memory are brother, Robert S. King (Pat) of Alexandria, Va., her children, Linda F. Johnson (Arthur) of Poquoson, Va., Marjorie R. Porter (Kenneth) of Hideaway, Texas, Nancy J. Richardson (Herb) of Palm Coast, Fla., David P. Maguire (Mary Ann) of Brewster, Mass., Richard J. Nelligan (Louise) of Raynham, Mass., Robert L. Nelligan Jr. (Valerie) of Lake Worth, Fla.; 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main Street (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, Mass., on Monday, November 2, at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton, Mass. Calling hours in the funeral home Sunday, November 1, from 3-6 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Poquoson Baptist Church Benevolence Fund at poquosonbaptist.org or the Hospice House at Williamsburghospice.org. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
