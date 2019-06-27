|
Elizabeth E. Goffredo, 74, a resident of Easton for the past 20 years, formerly of Roslindale, passed away at home on Monday, June 24, 2019, under the care of her family. She was the wife of William F. Goffredo for 52 years. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Crawford) Kowalczik, she was raised in Roxbury and was a graduate of Most Precious Blood Hyde School in Hyde Park and earned a certificate in food safety handling from Stonehill College in Easton. Elizabeth was employed as a cook for Milton Healthcare. Devoted to her family, Elizabeth was a volunteer at both the Easton Food Pantry and My Brothers Keeper. She enjoyed exercising, bowling and numerous trips to Aruba with her husband William. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, William E. Goffredo and his wife Linda of Norwood, Christopher D. Goffredo and his wife Amy of Easton and Marisa Holmes and her husband Thomas of Easton. Five grandchildren, Will Goffredo and Meghan Goffredo both of Norwood, Benjamin Goffredo of Easton and Abigail Holmes and Brantley Holmes both of Easton. Also survived by her faithful dog, Shelly. She was the sister of the late Frederick Kowalczik and Jane Ann Kowalczik. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours on Friday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from June 27 to July 4, 2019