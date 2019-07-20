|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Jannino) Rose, 89, of West Bridgewater passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. Born April 1, 1930, in Brockton, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Anthony Jannino and Angela R. (Grande) Jannino. Raised in Brockton, she attended Brockton schools. Betty was a secretary at Cardinal Cushing Hospital for many years. She is survived by her children, David J. Rose and his wife Carlene of New Hampshire, Daniel A. Rose and his wife Doreen of North Attleboro and Michael F. Rose and his wife Susan of Florida; her grandchildren, Anthony, Kenneth, Kevin and Cody; one great-grandchild, Lillian; her nephew, Richard Jannino; and Catherine Rose of Brockton, daughter of her former husband Joseph. Elizabeth was also the sister of the late Francis Jannino. A memorial gathering will be held Russell & Pica Funeral home, 441 S. Main St., West Bridgewater, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Brockton, on July 26, 2019. For guest book, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 20 to July 27, 2019