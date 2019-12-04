|
Emilienne Terese (Desrosiers) Bouchard, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Mansfield surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Bouchard and daughter of the late Philippe and Yvonne (Dumont) Desrosiers. Emilienne was born in Fall River on November 22, 1928. She and her husband Edward were married in Fall River on April 19,1956. She has been a resident of Mansfield for over fifty years. Emilienne was a clerk for Kiessling Transit, Inc. in Norfolk until her retirement in 2008. A music enthusiast, Emilienne enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Beloved mother of Suzanne Jackson and her husband Greg of Little Compton, RI, Roland Bouchard of MI, Charles Bouchard and his wife Carol of NC, Raymond Bouchard of Mansfield and Gilbert Bouchard of North Attleboro. Devoted grandmother of Shawn, Rachel, Alyssa, Hannah, Chelsea, Leah, Adam, Matthew, Seth and Kaitlyn. Loving great grandmother of Marly and Elise. Sister Lorraine Theroux of Fall River, Ulric Ricky Desrosier and his wife Claudette of Fall River and the late Gertrude Matte. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday at St. Marys Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield. Followed by a catered reception in the Rose Garden. To leave an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www. robertsandsonsfuneralhome. com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emiliennes memory may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019