Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Nordeen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric E. Nordeen


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric E. Nordeen Obituary
Eric E. Nordeen, 73, of East Bridgewater, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home in East Bridgewater, under the care of his family and hospice. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Capozzi) Nordeen for 33 years. Born October 22, 1946, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Eric Nordeen and Ethel J. (Johnson) Nordeen. Raised in Brockton, he graduated from Brockton High School in 1964 and then served in the United States Air Force from 1964 until 1968 and was awarded the purple Heart for his service during Vietnam. Eric received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Stonehill College and received a master's degree from Anna Maria College. Eric served on the Brockton Police Department and retired as Captain in 2008. He was a member of the French Club, Vega Club and enjoyed playing hockey with the Brockton Police Department Black and Blues team. Eric had many enjoyments and hobbies including woodworking, boating/deep-sea fishing, motorcycles and guitars/music. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, Faith K. Tobon and her husband Antonio, Christopher J. Rodrick and his wife Patty, Jonathan A. Rodrick and his wife Kerry and Danielle M. Forni and her husband Paul; his grandchildren, Maxx, Antonio, Marc, Christopher, Alec and Brianna; his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Nash; his sisters, Karen Green and her husband Roger and Christine Bolinder; his sister-in-law, Virginia Lewis; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:30 p.m. A memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, on Sunday 4-8 p.m. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -