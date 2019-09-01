|
Ethel A. "Ettie" Anderson born January 6, 1917 in North Easton, Mass., entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2019. Ethel was a lifelong resident of North Easton, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ellen (Magnusson) Anderson. She was predeceased by her sisters, Agnes Tillgren and Agda Strom. She is survived by her two nephews, Richard H. and his wife Carol A. Norman of Centerville, Mass. and John A. and his wife Carol A. Strom of Ellington, Conn., and many grand nieces and nephews. Ethel graduated from Oliver Ames High School 1933. She became a registered nurse following training at the Goddard Hospital and then worked as an RN at Massachusetts General Hospital. In May 1942, the Army Nursing Corps 6th General Hospital recruited 80 percent of its nurses including Ethel. She served her country in Northern Africa and Italy. Ethel was promoted to First Lieutenant July 1944. After Ethel returned home, she continued her life of care giving as a nurse at local hospitals and doctor's offices until her retirement in 1990. Ethel was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in North Easton. Visitation held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:15. Burial will be at South Easton Cemetery. There will be a reception following at the church. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Donations in Ethel's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln Street, North Easton, MA, 02356. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit website: www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019