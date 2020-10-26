Eugene A. Franciosi, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, passed away on October 23, 2020, after a short illness. He was the son of the late Adolph and Louise (Govoni) Franciosi. Born August 3, 1931, Gene grew up in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School where had had a stellar career in football and track. He is a member of the BHS Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned a B.S. degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1954 and later advanced degrees from Boston University and Bridgewater State University. Following two years in the U.S. Army, Gene returned to Brockton and began his career in education with the Brockton Public Schools. After teaching assignments at the Winthrop and North Schools, he served as assistant principal at East Junior High. In 1970, he was appointed principal of West Junior High School where he remained until his retirement in 1993. As an administrator, he had a reputation for being a straight shooter and running a tight ship but always with the deepest concern for the best interests of his students and staff. Gene is survived by his wife Constance (Hill) Franciosi of Bridgewater and four children, Debra Donovan (husband Thomas) of Braintree, Peter Franciosi (wife Judith) of Easton, Lisa Looney (husband Michael) of Raynham, and Mark Franciosi of E. Falmouth. In addition, he leaves behind ten grandchildren, Susan Donovan, MaryKate Grey, Joseph Donovan, Anthony Franciosi, Geena Franciosi, Christina Franciosi, Jessica Looney, Stephanie Butler, Kevin Looney, Andrea Looney; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jean (Phillips) Franciosi. Of prime importance to Gene was his family. He was a devoted husband and father and took special joy in the activities and accomplishments of his ten grandchildren. Among his many talents, he could fix almost anything and loved to figure out how things worked. Over five summers, he built a vacation home for his family in West Yarmouth, Cape Cod, and later finished a family room and garage in his Bridgewater home. In his later years, he loved to "supervise", watch and learn from repairmen and tradesmen as they worked. Visiting hours will be at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main Street, Route 28, West Bridgewater, on Tuesday, October 27 between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's memory may be made to Bridgewater State University or the charity of one's choice
. For guestbook, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com