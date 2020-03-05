Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. Hardy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene R. Hardy Sr. Obituary
Eugene R. Hardy Sr., 84, of West Bridgewater passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Morash) Hardy, the father of Gene Hardy Jr., Brian Hardy, Shawn P. Hardy, Dean W. Hardy Sr. and Glen K. Hardy, the brother of the late William Hardy, and life long friend of Kevin Cairns. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 p.m. in St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater. Interment will be at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -