Eugene R. Hardy Sr., 84, of West Bridgewater passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Morash) Hardy, the father of Gene Hardy Jr., Brian Hardy, Shawn P. Hardy, Dean W. Hardy Sr. and Glen K. Hardy, the brother of the late William Hardy, and life long friend of Kevin Cairns. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 p.m. in St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater. Interment will be at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020