Eunice (Smith) Frawley, 93, of East Bridgewater and West Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She the wife of the late Francis J. Frawley. Born August 3, 1925, in Great Bend, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Levi Thomas Smith and Ola Grace (Gibbs) Smith. Eunice was also the sister of the late Kenneth,Virginia, Lloyd, and Hubert Smith. She is survived by her children, Dennis Frawley and his dear friend Mary McCaul of Brockton, Douglas Frawley and his wife Susan of Halifax, Rebecca Barry her husband Chris of East Bridgewater and West Yarmouth. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Zachary Barra and his wife Bethany; an adoring great-grandmother to Bennett and Landon Barra. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. For guest book and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 9 to July 16, 2019
