Evelyn I. Brown, 88, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, with her son at her side, at Baypoint Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after a period of failing health. Born in Easton, a daughter of the late Harold P. and Mildred I. (Rollins) Brown, she was raised in Easton and was a 1949 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Evelyn was employed as an executive secretary for GTE-Sylvania from 1958-1993 and was a member of the 25 Year Club of GTE Laboratories. After her retirement from GTE she was employed as an office worker for North Easton Dental Associates, retiring at the age of 80. A longtime member of the Evangelical Congregational Church of Easton, where at one time she was secretary and also taught Sunday school. After moving from Easton she joined the Evangelical Covenant Church of Attleboro, where she met many new friends. Evelyn traveled extensively throughout the world visiting and enjoying various countries. She was a resident of Easton for most of her life prior to moving to Mansfield and Norton and enjoyed her daily breakfast with friends meeting at the Cricket Corner in Norton. Evelyn is survived by her loving son, Gary C. Brown of Easton; a sister, Marie DeFinis of Peabody and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great great-niece. She was also the sister of the late Barbara Danforth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, on Wednesday morning July 24, 2019, from 9:30 to noon followed by a funeral service at noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, South Street, Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 22 to July 29, 2019