Florence M. (Simmons) Molinario, age 79, of North Easton, died peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was the beloved wife of Michael A. Molinario, Sr. for 23 years. Born and raised in Brockton she was the daughter of the late Irving and Florence (Bedore) Simmons. Florence attended Brockton schools and worked as an optical assembler at the Foxboro Company for 22 years. She was a collector of gemstones and enjoyed creating special pieces of jewelry for her family. She also collected beanie babies, enjoyed knitting, loved watching movies and entertaining on the holidays. Time spent with her family gave her the most joy. Florence was the beloved mother of Deborah DaSilva of Bridgewater, Jennifer Sisto of N. Easton, and the late Lynn Cote of Norton. She was the stepmother of Michael Molinario Jr. of Norwood. Florence also leaves eight grandchildren, Jimmy, Kristen, Tommy, Katie, John, Jarrett, Kayla and Mike, five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Tony, Dylan, Geo, Calleigh and Olivia and was the sister of the late Robert Simmons. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St, (Rte 123), Brockton on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 4 - 8 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the or . For directions and on-line condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019