|
|
Fred W. Kern, retired veterinarian from Herkimer, NY, died peacefully at age 87, on January 28, 2020. Fred was the beloved son of German immigrants, the late Fritz and Marie (Rentz) Kern. Fred grew up in the Bronx and graduated the Bronx High School of Science. He graduated Kansas State University, and it was there that he met his dear wife, Martha Blum. He graduated Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1957 and established the Herkimer Veterinary Hospital, which served both domestic and farm animals. He created a very successful practice through his compassionate care of animals, and their owners. Fred and Martha enjoyed a loving, devoted marriage for 63 years. They enjoyed rearing their four boys, camping, hiking, and shared their love of New York sports teams, especially the Giants. Fred and Martha served in many leadership positions in their home church, Christ Episcopal, in Herkimer, NY. Fred was also instrumental in the establishment of the Shepard's Table, a soup kitchen and food pantry. He served as President of the Board of Directors for the Valley Health Nursing Home in upstate NY. Fred was also very active in community service through the Rotary International club of Herkimer. Fred had a wonderful sense of humor and showed everyone the love of God in great measure. He loved being with his friends and family. He enjoyed experiencing German culture and made several trips to Europe. German meats, pretzels, cheese, and imported beer were always shared with others. Fred was the loving husband of Martha, and devoted father of Fred D. Kern, MD and his wife Lisa of Bridgewater, MA, Rev. Stephen C. Kern and his wife Anne of Stouffville, Ontario, Thomas C. Kern and his wife Karyn of Arvada, CO, and Matthew L. Kern and his wife Jennifer of Waxhaw NC. He was the proud "Grampy" "Grampa" of Lydia, Benjamin, Emily, Jacqueline, Alison, Guinevere, Carl, Leigh, Audrey, Kayla, Stuart, Eric, Benjamin, Claire, William, and Tucker. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, for visitation on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1-4 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated at Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 Main Street, Bridgewater, on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Herkimer, NY in the spring. In memory of Fred, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020