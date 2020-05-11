|
Frederick W. Westman Jr., 85, of Bridgewater, Mass., died Saturday May 9, 2020 in Boston. Born and raised in Brocktons Campello neighborhood, he was the son of Frederick W and Louise (Condon) Westman. Bill came from a long line of distinguished Swedish shoemakers and worked for many years in the shoe industry. He was the beloved husband of almost 60 years of Mary (Richards), sister of late Ann (Westman) Zoino and brother-in-law of William Zoino. He leaves behind three nieces; Julia Zoino-Jeanetti of Dedham, Kathryn Archard of Bridgewater and Paula Dimidis of Framingham, and their families. He was an avid automobile enthusiast and volunteered for 22 years with Cranberry Hospice in Plymouth. Bill "Wes" graduated from Coyle Academy and spent two years at Boston University before being drafted into the United States Army. He worked in real estate and accounting and served faithfully in the church for many years. He enjoyed traveling, reading. visiting friends and praying for those in need. His sense of humor, quick wit and practical joking were beloved by all who knew him. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle #326, Plymouth, MA 02350 and Most Holy Trinity Monastery, 67 Dugway Road, Petersham, MA 01366-9725 His services will be private and burial will be in the St Patrick Cemetery, Rockland, MA. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com
Published in Journal News Independent from May 11 to May 18, 2020