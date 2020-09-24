Gail R. (Emery) Pratt, age 85, of Bridgewater died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Bridgewater Nursing Home. Gail was the wife of the late Ernest Thurston "Pinky" Pratt Jr. Daughter of the late Richard E. and Barbara R. (Carey) Emery, Gail was the loving mother of Ernest Thurston "Chip" Pratt III of Bourne, Robyn Belcher of Bourne, Eric Pratt and his wife Jill of Tallahassee, FL, Ryon Pratt and his wife Maureen of East Bridgewater and Rachel Soucy and her husband Arthur of Taunton. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a sister Joyce DePasqua of Sandwich. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, September 25, 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, Saturday at 11 a.m. Donations in Gail's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral Home & Cremation Service. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.