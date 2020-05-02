|
|
Gary S. Duquette, 64, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Deborah J. (Adams) Duquette; father of Alexandra Duquette and Morgan Duquette; son of Esther (Forman) Duquette and the late Edson Duquette; and brother of Edson Duquette, Jr., Denise Pensinger, Brenda Silva, Pam Capachione, and the late Karen Laplante. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private. For online guest book and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 2 to May 9, 2020