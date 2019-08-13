|
Genevieve C. (Sacco) Habelt, age 87 of South Easton, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of John W. Habelt Jr. Genevieve was born in Boston, October 7, 1931, to the late Anthony and Genevieve (Minola) Sacco. She resided in West Bridgewater and Easton for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the U.S Postal Service out of the main Brockton branch. Genevieve was very active in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Easton for 25 years and loved singing and playing the bells in the choir. She also ran the 60 Plus Club for many years. Genevieve was a great cook and an avid New England sports fan. She enjoyed working out at the YMCA with her husband and watching the hummingbirds feed on their porch. She was a devoted and hardworking mother who raised six children on her own. In addition to her beloved husband John, she was the loving mother of George A. Allen and his wife Carol of South Easton, Thomas A. Allen and his wife Judy of North Easton, Stephen J. Habelt and his wife Sue of Berkley, Scott W. Habelt and his wife Linda of South Easton, Teresa E. Richard and her husband Bob of Wareham, Maria A. Allen and her partner Cindy Cleveland of Lees Summit, Mo., Kristina L. Sakowich of Nicholasville, Ky., Lisa M. Allen and her partner Kris Rottinghaus of Kansas City, and the late Susan Berry of North Easton. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and her two sons-in-law, Michael Berry of North Easton and Michael Sakowich of Ky.; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Allen of Taunton. Genevieve was also the sister of the late Bertha Sacco of North Easton. Visiting hours will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln St., North Easton, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Genevieve's name, to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln St., North Easton, MA 02356. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019