1/1
George E. Courcy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Courcy, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully in his home in Bridgewater, November 17, 2020 at the age of 72. George was born in Taunton, son of the late Claire (Bourgeois) and Edmund Courcy. Mr. Courcy was raised and educated in Taunton, graduating from Taunton High School and Coyne Electrical School. He had made his home in Bridgewater, since moving from Raynham in 1979. George was an electrician by trade. He had worked 35 years at the Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth and was a proud Navy Vietnam Veteran, serving on the USS Richard Edwards. George had been a jack of all trades, but his love was spending time in his garage building antique cars into hot rods. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and chatting it up with his old friends. Beloved husband of 50 years to Eileen M. (Millman) of Bridgewater. Father of Michelle C. Courcy and her boyfriend Jim Beatty of Bridgewater and the late Angela C. Courcy. George is survived by his sister Denise and her husband Joe Pimental of Raynham; sister Julie and her husband Doug Riox of Sagamore; sister Anne Charron of Dighton; his late brother Paul and his wife Cathy Webber, living Rhode Island; and brother Joseph and his wife Lisa Courcy of Whitefield NH; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and loving grampa of Jacob Pierson and George Courcy. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved