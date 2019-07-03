|
George F. Murphy Jr., 83, of West Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Barbara H. (Keith) Murphy. Born August 7, 1935, in Fall River, he was the son of the late George F. Murphy and Evelyn (Gagnon) Murphy. Raised in Fall River, he graduated from Durfee High School. He served in the United States Air Force. George was an inspector for Bay State Gas Company, where he worked for over 38 years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, woodworking and loved to do gardening in his yard. He is survived by his wife, Barbara H. (Keith) Murphy; his daughters, Brenda Cappiello and Cheryl Murphy; his grandchildren, Joshua Cappiello, Jeremy Cappiello and his wife Sarah, Sabrina Rodgues, Isabella Rodgues and Logan Rodgues; his great-grandchildren, Rylee Cappiello, Aiden Cappiello, Haleigh Cappiello and Brantley Cappiello; proud older brother of 10 sisters and 2 brothers, Pat, Millie, Pete, Bob, Sheila, Carol, Joan, Betty, Sharon, Maude, Debbie and Donna. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Friday 4-8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 3 to July 11, 2019