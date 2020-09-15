1/1
George M. Christensen
George M. Christensen, 68, of Easton and Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020. He was the son of Robert L. Christensen who passed September 11, 2020, and Mary Christensen who passed May 21, 2020. Born and raised in Easton, George was a 1970 graduate of Oliver Ames High School, where he was a talented athlete who lettered in hockey, football and track. George served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 20 years and was honorably discharged as a Specialist. He studied Art at Southeastern Massachusetts University. George was employed as a delivery driver for Papa Gino's in Stoughton for 35 years and had retired in July 2020. A talented artist he enjoyed painting with oils, watercolors, chalks and pencil. He is survived by his brother, Robert Christensen and his wife Patricia (Hurley) of Easton; a sister, Gail Rios and her husband Rick of Jacksonville, Fla., and was predeceased by his sister Donna Christensen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
