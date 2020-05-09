|
Gordon E. Jones age 85 of East Bridgewater, died May 2, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and hospice. He was born and raised in Brockton a son of the late Melbourne and Viola (Simpson) Jones and was a 1953 graduate of Brockton High School. Gordon served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Nagoya, Japan. He had been a member of the American Legion Post 91 in East Bridgewater. For many years Gordon had been a machinist at Walworth Company in Easton and Braintree. He also had worked at the Brockton Hospital and retired in 1999. Gordon enjoyed collecting model cars, reading history books and most importantly spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate and sweet soul who was an animal lover and true family man. Gordon leaves behind his longtime loving companion, Martha MacNevins of Brockton. He was the father of James Jones of Cooper City, Fla.; Sharyn McCaughey and her husband Scott of East Bridgewater, Michelle Heath and her husband Charles of Bridgewater and Christine Casey and her companion Daniel Casey of Cooper City, Fla.. He was the grandfather of James Jones, Matthew and Danielle McCaughey, Meagen, Cory and Dustin Heath, and Brian and Brendan Casey. Gordon also leaves behind Martha's children Deborah Jackson, Lynne MacNevins, Scott MacNevins, Mark MacNevins and Amy MacNevins and grandchildren Jorell Jones, Zane Starks and Shauna MacNevins and a great-granddaughter Ariyah. Gordon was the brother of the late Melbourne, Robert and Russell Jones and Viola Dixon. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gordons life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the VFW Post 91, 175 Central St. East Bridgewater, MA 02333. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 9 to May 17, 2020