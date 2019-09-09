|
|
Grace E. (Wright) O'Connor, age 78 of West Bridgewater, died September 8, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and hospice. She was the wife of the late Eugene O'Connor. Grace was born and raised in Brockton a daughter of the late Everett and Margaret Wright and was a 1958 graduate of Brockton High School. For the past 15 years she had been a resident of West Bridgewater. For 17 years Grace had worked at Knapp Shoe in Brockton as a facilities coordinator. Grace enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, knitting and arts and crafts. Grace was the mother of Peter E. O'Connor and his partner Laurene Ellis of Brockton and Joanne M. Keith of West Bridgewater. She leaves her grandchildren Tara Trojano, Paul Keith, Katelyn Dupuy and Julie O'Connor and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Judith Wright and the late Eugene Wright. Visiting hours held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 -7 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Grace's name to the . For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019