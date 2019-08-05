|
|
Harold E. Gaudet, 91, a resident of Easton for 59 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hope Health in Providence, R.I. after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Marie Agnes (Comeau) Gaudet. Born in New Tusket, Nova Scotia, Canada, a son of the late Ephraim and Frances (McGowan) Gaudet, he was raised in Nova Scotia and was a graduate of Franklin Institute. A professional welder he was employed in the computer manufacturing industry and worked for Varian Corporation. A communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church, he was a member of the NRT of Easton and the Knights of Columbus Council 238 of Easton. Harold enjoyed visiting with family in Nova Scotia yearly, camping with his family in Maine and Cape Cod and was an avid gardener. Harold is survived by three daughters, Joan Paiva-Cohen of Heber, Utah, Janice Homer of Brockton and Ann Marie Lukin of Providence, R.I.; a sister, Elaine Saulnier of Truro, Nova Scotia; five grandchildren, Christopher Homer of Brockton, Nathan Homer of North Attleboro, Michael Paiva of Wakefield, Melissa Paiva of Pa. and Jordan Lukin of Providence, R.I. and four great grandchildren, Charles Homer, Brianna Nolan, Aubrey Markowitz and Riley Rowe Paiva; he was also the brother of the late Georgine Gaudet. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, on Wednesday, Aug 7, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Donations in Harold's memory may be sent to Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. 02904. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019