Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel
Burial
Following Services
St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery
Hilda E. Petrowski


1925 - 2020
Hilda E. Petrowski Obituary
Hilda E. Petrowski, lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on February 20, 2020, at the age of 94. Born and raised in Middleboro, she was the daughter of Maria (Correia) and Joseph Souza. Hilda was a very caring person. She spent many years working in the VA Hospital in Brockton as well as Catholic Charities. On July 2, 1949, she married the love of her life, Walter G. Petrowski and the two settled in Bridgewater to raise their family. Hilda was an extremely talkative, outgoing woman with lots of friends. She was always active and social. She enjoyed traveling, line dancing, bowling, gardening, shopping, going to the beach, and playing cards with her friends. She loved her little dogs. Hilda loved all sports, especially the Patriots (Tom Brady) and the Red Sox, but more importantly she loved to watch her grandchildren play sports. Loving wife of the late Walter G. Petrowski, she was the mother of Paula Smith and her husband John of Hull, Wanda Lucini and her husband Bill of West Bridgewater, Sandra McGrath and her late husband Gerard of Weymouth, and Steve Petrowski and his wife Lynn of Lakeville; grandmother of April Smith, Derek Smith and his wife Diana, Jilian Lucini and her fiance Sean Curran, Will Lucini and his girlfriend Neesha, Alden Petrowski and his fianc Courtney Ferreira, Brenton Petrowski, and Shannon McGrath. Hilda was the sister-in-law of Bertha Souza and Jennie Massod. Hilda was also predeceased by her 5 siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to a . Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 28, from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral Mass on Saturday, February 29, will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, at 11 a.m., 103 Center St., Bridgewater. Burial will immediately follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
