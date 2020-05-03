|
Irene E. (Nolan) Roberge,92, a resident of Easton for over 75 years, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro after a period of failing health. She was the wife of Wilfred J. Roberge for 69 years. Born in Easton, the daughter of the late Stephen and Flora (McCarty) Nolan, she was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, class of 1947. Irene was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Easton and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Irene will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife who supported her children in all they did and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene is survived by four children, Peter Roberge of Easton, Denise Colbert of Mansfield, Karen Welch of Norton, and Jacqueline Massa of Conway, N.H.; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 2 siblings. In lieu of flowers donations in Irenes memory may be sent to Hope Health Hospice, Attn. Philanthropy, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Church to celebrate Irene's life. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 3 to May 10, 2020