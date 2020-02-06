|
James B. Hennessey, lifelong resident of East Bridgewater, died on February 4, 2020, at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving wife, Selma A. "Penny" (Bartlett) Hennessey; his children, Joseph M. Zinni and partner Cindy Souza, Michael R. Hennessey and fiance Andrea Vasco, Kathryn J. Ferbert and partner John R. Dennis, and Kristyn J. Buckley and husband Paul; his grandchildren, Meghan M. Lagerval and her husband Jeremey, Kathryn E. Ferbert, McKenzi Lee Hennessey, Emma R. Zinni, and Michael R. Hennessey, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Keegan Lennox Lagerval; his sister, June B. Foster; and his beloved cat, Teddy. He was the father of the late Richard E. Hennessey. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prophett Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. Burial will be held immediately following at the Northville Cemetery in East Bridgewater. For full obituary, online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020