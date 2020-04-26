Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
James Cooper Obituary
James Cooper, 72 , of Easton and formerly of Brockton, died unexpectedly April 18, 2020. James was the son of the late John P. Cooper and Alice (Hicks) Cooper of Brockton. also the brother of the late Barbara Ann Brothers and brother-in-law of Robert Brothers of Cape Cod. James was the sole proprietor of Model Paving Asphalt Company for the past 50 years. Jim was the loving husband of 54 years of Linda (Gilbert) Cooper, he was the father of John Cooper of Avon and Denise Coffee and her husband James of Norwell. He has 8 grandchildren also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. a celebration of James life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118-2393. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
