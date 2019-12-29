|
James W. Ireland , of East Bridgewater and Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away December 24, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband of the late Joan E. (Brown) Ireland. Loving father of Nancy Adams and her husband Mark of Bridgewater, Karen Laing and her husband Bill of Peachtree City, Ga., Susan Troup and her husband Dick of East Bridgewater, and Janice Griffin and her husband David of Marshfield. Brother of John Ireland of Germany, and the late Catherine Gormley. Grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, Mitchell, Samantha, Shayne, Brooke, Cameron, Danielle, Haley. Great-grandfather of Mason. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family services will be private. " No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." Aesop In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to St. Joseph's Manor, Activity Fund, 215 Thatcher St., Brockton, MA 02302. To send an online condolence please visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020