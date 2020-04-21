|
|
Jane Wallace Arlin, 83, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 of complications from Covid19 and dementia at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, MA. Jane was born in 1936 in Rochester, NH to Ruth Wallace Spinney and Roger Hammond Spinney. She lived the majority of her adult life there until moving to Lyman, NH and Easton,MA to live with her daughters. The final three years of her life she resided at the Arbors of Stoughton, MA, an assisted living facility. Jane married the love of her life, Robert Leslie Arlin, Sr. on June 25th, 1960. They had been married for 48 years when he passed in 2008 from Parkinsons disease at the age of 78. On days with bright blue skies and puffy white clouds, Robert Sr, Bob was known to remark with enthusiasm and a broad smile, Your mother and I were married on a day like today. Jane and Bob are survived by three married children, Robert Leslie Arlin, Jr (Heather Denton Arlin); Jennifer Ruth Montour (Martin Louis Montour); and Elizabeth Wallace Coggan (Miles Jeffrey Coggan). Jane was a devoted, loving, kind, engaging and fun loving mother who was always up for an adventure and loved spending time with her family. Jane is survived by six grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She and Robert Sr. were regular babysitters and loved their time with their grandchildren. They are Sarah Ross, Amanda Bedsole, David Arlin, Caleb Montour, Joshua Montour and Matthew Montour. She also has five great-grandchildren, Gavin Arlin, Carter Ross, Kalani Joy Montour, Amon Khang Montour and Avery Lyn Montour. Additionally, Jane is survived by her three siblings, Barry Spinney of Largo,FL; Martha Weston of Huaraz, Peru, and and David Spinney of Naperville, IL. Jane graduated school at Spaulding High School in Rochester, NH and shortly thereafter began working as a bookkeeper. When her children were born, Jane became a stay at home Mom and picked up antiquing as a hobby which later became a small business for her. Never one to sit idle, Jane had numerous vegetable gardens which fueled her passions for canning and cooking. Jane loved to bake as well. When those activities were not occupying her time, you would find her horseback riding, bottle digging, berry and apple picking, taking a drive with the family on summer evenings to get an ice cream, soaking up the sun at the beach, reading a book on World War II history, or something lighter, like a cookbook. She had hundreds of them with pieces of paper marking recipes she wanted to make for a future breakfast or dinner. She loved to entertain and have family gatherings. Nothing made her happier than being with her family and friends. Jane loved Jesus and told, everyone she knew about the difference a personal relationship with the Lord made in her life. She attended True Memorial Baptist church for most of her life and helped in the nursery and at vacation Bible school. She also was involved for many years with Christian Womens Club in the lakes region of NH. Often you would hear her say, with regard to faith issues, You have not, because you ask not. When her children were grown, Jane began working at J C Penney as a sales associate, personal shopper and then later as a trainer of the sales associates. Jane loved her job and became very close friends with several of her colleagues. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service and internment will be announced at a later date. For additional information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit Southeastfuneralhome.com. Updated information on services will be posted on the website. If one would like to make a memorial donation, it can be made in memory of Jane Arlin to the or the Missions Program at True Memorial Baptist Church, 21 Ten Rod Road, Rochester, NH 03866 Faithful, Courageous, Kind
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020