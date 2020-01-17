|
|
Janet Millet Joksch, 96, formerly of Easton, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. She is survived by 3 daughters, Carol Marsland of Pawtucket, R.I., Joy Corcoran of Abington, and Nancy Ruggeri of Arygle, Maine; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Fellowship, 604 Foundry St., Easton, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) at www.jdrf.org or the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020