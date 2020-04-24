|
Janet L. Baldeck of Carver and longtime East Bridgewater resident passed away at the age of 59, on April 20, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts and was the daughter of Walter and Constance Clapp who preceded her in death. Janet was raised in Norwell where she graduated High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Burdett School of Business in Boston. Janet worked at Commercial Union Insurance Company until she had children and then opened a daycare in her home. Most recently she was a nanny, lovingly taking care of children whose families she adored. Janet is survived by her sons Jason of Pembroke, Joseph of Taunton, daughters Jamie Baldeck of Carver and Julie Baldeck of Bridgewater, along with their loving families which include her adored grandchildren Harley, Alexis, Morgan and Benjamin, and her cat Destiny. She is also survived by her sisters Judy O'Bryan of Abington, Jean Chiasson of Norwell, Joan Osborne also of Norwell and June Horrigan of Bridgewater, their husbands and families including nine nieces and nephews as well as six great nieces and nephews. Janet is also survived by many wonderful friends, some from childhood who were more like sisters to her. Janet loved feeding the birds, caring for all wildlife, and always hoped to see a moose! She will always be remembered by her laugh, smile and positive loving attitude about life, passion for family and sense of humor. In honor of Janet, be kind to others. In lieu of flowers Janet asked for donations to be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or The . A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather and share memories. At this difficult time, please visit Janet's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Janet-Baldeck to leave words of remembrance or comfort. 781-659-2200
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020