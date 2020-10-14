Janet L. Bunnell, age 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in her Easton home with her family by her side, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in 1964 in Litchfield, CT, to Phyllis and Edward Bunnell. Janet graduated from Bentley University and she recently retired after 34 years of government service, most of which were spent with the U.S. Department of Defense. Janet was kind, creative, thoughtful, and courageous. She had numerous and varied interests and embraced the simple things in life. She loved animals, crocheting blankets for the veterans, arts and crafts, reading, and the ocean. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends, and dogs. She is survived by her loving husband Dave Lamir; her daughter Jessica; her mother Phyllis; her sister Sandra and brother Rob; and many nieces. Janet is predeceased by her beloved father Edward and brothers Kenneth and Richard. Services for Janet will be held by the family privately. In lieu of flowers, family, friends, and others whose lives Janet touched are invited to send donations to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts in Brockton.



