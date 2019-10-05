|
|
Janet Monroe, 73, passed in peace, September 22, 2019, at her home in Easton, surrounded by her loved ones. She bravely lost her struggle against ALS, that slowly took her ability to move and talk, but did not take away her smile and her ability to laugh. Janet was born November 9, 1945, to parents Thomas and Dorothy McGuire. Her family was in the military and Janet and her siblings moved frequently and explored different parts of the country. Family was always very important to Janet. She married Kenneth Monroe, April 19, 1974, and together they raised 5 children and also lovingly cared for many foster children. Janet was a caretaker to all those who were lucky to be a part of her life. She will be deeply missed. Janet is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Iannelli, Judith Monroe; her sons, Tony Fernandes, Christopher Starrett; brothers, Ronald McGuire, Thomas McGuire; sister, Barbara Root; sister-in-law, Claire Monroe; grandchildren, James Fernandes, Peter Iannelli, Jaclyn Iannelli; best friend, Trudy La Mont; and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter Debra Monroe Southworth got her wings May 21, 2008. A private family gathering and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Compassionate Care ALS. Special thanks for the support of friends and family, as well as the Old colony hospice staff.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019