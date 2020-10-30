Janice (Mone) McEvoy, beloved wife of Leo D. McEvoy, devoted mother and grandmother, talented nurse and administrative nurse, and longtime resident of North Easton, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. The second of three siblings, Janice was born August 4, 1934, in Stoughton, daughter of John M. Mone and Emma (Ledin) Mone. She was raised there and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1952, where she was an honor student, class officer, athlete, and cheerleader. Janice attended Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, graduated in 1956 and accepted a nursing position at Massachusetts General Hospital. While on a short vacation with a classmate in the spring of 1956, Janice visited the USMA at West Point. While there she had a serendipitous meeting with Cadet Leo D. McEvoy of North Easton. They began dating, got engaged, and married in December 1957. Honeymooned at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. In the following military years Jan made home in SanMarcos, Texas, Ft. Rucker, Alabama (daughter Susan born), and Fort Monmouth New Jersey (daughter Kathy born). Jan enjoyed the service life and meeting new friends. After Leo resigned and joined the Foxboro Company, Janice and Leo settled in North Easton and son John was born. It was a very busy and enjoyable time. When the children were all in school Jan worked a part time nursing position and the former Cardinal Cushing General Hospital in Brockton. A few years later Janice went to work full time to establish and manage a utilization review department program. Future additional Cardinal Cushing General Hospital assignments included Social Service Group, Quality Assurance and then Director of Case Management until retirement after a 30 year career. Jan always managed to take time to follow and support the children and grandchildren in their activities. Additionally she traveled internationally with her husband, as well as hosting international customers visiting Foxboro. West Point, Mass General Nursing School, and high school reunions were always a special travel occurrence. Upon retirement Janice continued some part time work in Dr. Kechejian's office and as a Shine Volunteer. Domestic travels increased to visit children and grandchildren in Colorado, Minnesota, and New York. International travel expanded to Europe to visit friends acquired on business trips with her husband. Jan took trips to Ireland researching the Mone and McEvoy family histories. She obtained Irish citizenship through her Grandfather Mone. Jan was an excellent travel companion with an exceptional sense of geographical direction as well as life's direction. One special Pilgrimage tour with her local Parish to Italy visiting Venice, Padua, Siena, Assisi, and Rome, the highlight being her Parish Priest saying Mass in St. Peter's almost directly under the main altar in the Irish Chapel, close to St. Peter's grave, on St. Patrick's Day. A four leaf clover event indeed. Another retirement joy was attending morning Mass at ICC Chapel with her husband. Janice strongly believed in the strength of knowledge and practice of her Catholic faith and enjoyed time with friends. Jan will always be remembered for her sparkling beautiful blue eyes that were a mirror reflection to the beauty of her heart and soul. Janice will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Leo, and her children, John and Aedie McEvoy of Milton, Kathy (McEvoy) and Cameron Law of Grand Junction, Colorado. Janice will also be fondly remembered by five grandchildren, Micah (Lizz), Eli (Sophia), Alexander, Leydn, and James. Her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Fred Hozeny, sister-in-law, Nora Mone, as well as one niece and two nephews, and one great-niece and three great-nephews. Janice was predeceased by her daughter, Susan McEvoy, and a brother, Donald Mone. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Monday morning, November 2, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, Easton, at 11 a.m. mask and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, North Easton, MA 02356. For directions and condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
