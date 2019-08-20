|
Jean E. (Sandberg) Tobey, of Bridgewater. Born July 10, 1933 in Winchester. Died August 9, 2019. Daughter of Arthur and Inez (Stingel) Sandberg. She married James R. Tobey in 1956. They met at West Somerville Baptist Church. She is survived by brother Richard; sister Glenna and brother Bruce and their families. She leaves behind son Brian and wife Judy; son Gregg and his children Andrew, Sarah, Adam and Heather; and daughter Laura and her husband Albert and their sons Benjamin and Thomas. She was a loving wife, Mother and grandmother ...family meant the world to her . Jean exemplified the term people person and made life-long friends throughout her years, no more so than through church as a devout member and official. She was involved with the Florence Congregational Church in Northampton , Central Square Congregational Church in Bridgewater (and a Sunday School teacher there), and the Halifax Congregational Church. She graduated from Arlington High School and was a champion bowler. When her children were grown, she worked as a real estate agent in Northampton, MA. After she and James moved to Bridgewater in 1984, she was a receptionist at Campello Co-operative Bank in Brockton. After husband James passed Nov. 13, 2018, Jean resided at Southpointe Rehabilitation Center in Fall River, MA, very close to her daughter Laura. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Joslin Diabetes Center , One Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019