Jeanette A. (Froio) O'Donnell, 85, of East Bridgewater, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was the mother of Robert ODonnell, Scott O'Donnell and Timothy O'Donnell. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday, July 30, from 9 - 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019