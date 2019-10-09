|
Jessie R. Cohen, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1939. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Donald E. Cohen Sr. Jessie will be eternally remembered by her children, Donna Marconi of West Bridgewater, Kathy Buckley of Bridgewater, Theresa Medina and her husband Roberto of West Bridgewater, her caregivers with whom she made her home, and Donald Cohen Jr. of Halifax. Jessie was the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Nichole, Derek, Kristen, Abby, Becky, Jacob and Arielle; loving great-grandmother to Jill, Tyler, James and Madalyn. Services were private and provided by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019