John "Jack" A. Martin, 90, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Bette (Graham). Born in Mineola, New York, August 26, 1929, he was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Medeiros) Martins. Jack attended schools in Easton and Stoughton and joined the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He worked for the Masoneilan Company for 32 years as an instrument valve tester. Jack was an avid softball player and bowler and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife Bette, Jack is survived by his daughters Darlene Dion and her husband Steve of Easton and Debra Theriault and her husband Kenny of Norton; grandchildren Lee Theriault, Stephanie Dion and Martin Dion; great-grandchildren Jason Theriault, Makayla Theriault and Gavin Campbell; and siblings Mary Marzuolo, Robert Martins, Alyce Crowell, Loretta Martins and James Martins. He was also the brother of the late Edward Martin, Ernie Martins and Richard Martins. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 S. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, with a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Alzhimer's Research: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
