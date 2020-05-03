Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for John Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Crowe Obituary
John "Jack" Crowe of Easton, Mass., age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Boston, MA in 1934 son of the late Hubert and Margaret Crowe. Survived by 2 of his 5 brothers Robert Sallaway of Braintree and Eddie Sallaway of Pittsfield. Loving Husband of Francis Crowe for over 56 years. Father of the Late John Crowe of Brockton Survived by his sons Steven Crowe of Brockton, David Crowe and his wife Erin of Brockton, and his daughter Debbie Walsh and her husband Brian of Easton, MA. Grandfather of Amanda, Ashley, Rachel, Sean, Kevin, Bryan, Shane and Dominic. He was truly a Jack of all trades working as a Truck driver , Bartender, Oil Burner Technician and retiring from the U.S.P.O. as an Easton mail carrier in 2000. Jack was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of New Hope Chapel in Easton, MA. He loved spending his time with his Wife and family. He could often be found working on a crossword puzzle or watching any Boston sports team professional or not. He was truly loved and respected and he will be missed by all that knew him. Services will be private. Arrangements are Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 3 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -