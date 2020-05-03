|
John "Jack" Crowe of Easton, Mass., age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Boston, MA in 1934 son of the late Hubert and Margaret Crowe. Survived by 2 of his 5 brothers Robert Sallaway of Braintree and Eddie Sallaway of Pittsfield. Loving Husband of Francis Crowe for over 56 years. Father of the Late John Crowe of Brockton Survived by his sons Steven Crowe of Brockton, David Crowe and his wife Erin of Brockton, and his daughter Debbie Walsh and her husband Brian of Easton, MA. Grandfather of Amanda, Ashley, Rachel, Sean, Kevin, Bryan, Shane and Dominic. He was truly a Jack of all trades working as a Truck driver , Bartender, Oil Burner Technician and retiring from the U.S.P.O. as an Easton mail carrier in 2000. Jack was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of New Hope Chapel in Easton, MA. He loved spending his time with his Wife and family. He could often be found working on a crossword puzzle or watching any Boston sports team professional or not. He was truly loved and respected and he will be missed by all that knew him. Services will be private. Arrangements are Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 3 to May 10, 2020