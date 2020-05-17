|
John E. Witiaz, 90, a resident of Easton for the past 43 years, passed away peacefully at home under the care of his family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Bronislawa "Bonnie" Witiaz for 64 years. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Michael and Julia (Kable) Witiaz, he was raised in Brockton and was a 1948 graduate of Brockton High School. He continued his education at Suffolk University and later transferred to Coyne Electrical School. A veteran of the US Army he served as a Corporal during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 35 in Brockton. John was self-employed for 50 years and was the proprietor of Central Window Cleaning Company. A resident of Brockton for many years he moved to Easton in 1977. John was a communicant of the Holy Cross Church in Easton. He was a member of The Polish White Eagles of Brockton. He bowled in several Brockton leagues and was an avid New England sports fan. John was devoted to his family. In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by three daughters, Nancy Murphy and her husband Brian of Galveston, TX., Paula Perry and her husband Alan of Attleboro and Stephanie Bradley and her husband Bill of Easton; five grandchildren, Halie Perry, Kyle Perry, Bill Bradley, John Bradley and Jessica Bradley; and his good friend, John Munro. Due to Federal & State Emergency, funeral service will be private with interment at Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 17 to May 24, 2020