John Gobron

John Gobron Obituary
John "Jack" Gobron passed away on March 23, 2020 in Naples, Fl. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Emma Gobron and his step daughter Paula Pearlstein. Jack is survived by his wife Marlene ( Anten) and his children; John W Gobron Jr ( Anne), Robert Gobron ( Betsy), Catherine Gobron ( Mark) and his step children Laura Pearlstein and David Pearlstein (Lisa). He leaves his siblings; Charles Gobron (Laura), Lainie Frame ( Tom), Robert Gobron ( Stacey), Joan Person (Tom), David Gobron (Laura), 10 grandchildren and also many nieces and nephews. Jack was President and owner of Woods Real Estate Mansfield. Jack was bigger than life and lit up a room with a smile and a winkle in his eye. He was an avid golfer, loved travel and adventure, and lived life to the fullest. Interment at Sharon Memorial Cemetery, Sharon, MA.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020
