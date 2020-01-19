|
|
John J. Cunningham, 81, a resident of Easton for 32 years, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Donna K. (Mull) for 61 years. Born in Brockton, a son of the late John J. and Margaret (Cassidy) Cunningham, he was raised in Dorchester and Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. A veteran of the US Air Force, he served as an A1C during the Korean War stationed in Japan and was honorably discharged. John continued his education at Bentley University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. John worked in the banking industry for 32 years and was the former Vice President of Shawmut Bank. He retired to Naples, Florida with his wife Donna where they resided for 22 years before moving back to Easton 6 years ago. A former active volunteer for both Meals on Wheels and the Naples Hospital, in Naples, Fla.., he enjoyed fishing and playing tennis. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Christina Cunningham and her husband Mark Lawrence of Elliot, Maine, Carisa Cunningham of Boston, John Cunningham Jr. of Milford, Christopher Cunningham and his wife Elizabeth Petit Cunningham of Michigan, Kenna Tupper of East Bridgewater and Ian Cunningham and his wife Tami Hull of Jersey City, N.J.; a sister, Margaret Olson of Brockton; 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was also the brother of the late Robert Cunningham. Funeral services were private. Donations in John's memory may be sent to of Massachusetts 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020