John J. Gilbride Sr. of East Bridgewater died October 2, 2019, in Good Samaritan Medical Center, at the age of 86. He was the son of the late Alice E. (Gardner) and George J. Gilbride. John was born in Abington where he was raised and educated, graduating from Abington High School. He then attended Bridgton Academy in Maine with a football scholarship. John was a financial officer for Ford Motor Credit for many years and after his retirement he worked at North Abington Co-Operative Bank. John was very active in the local community where he served as Town Selectman, on the Finance Committee, Council of Aging and Housing Authority. He was an active member of St. Johns Parish, St. Vincent de Paul, Kiwanis, as well as delivered for Meals on Wheels. He also served as treasurer for Senator Robert McCarthy. He coached town youth sports such as baseball and football and was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. He was the husband of Jane (Wing) Gilbride of East Bridgewater; father of Susan Weiner (Michael) of Medfield, Kathleen Nihan (John) of Wareham, Cynthia Sparks (Bob) of East Bridgewater, John J. Gilbride Jr. (Donna) of Dighton and Patricia Livrago of Fla.; grandfather of Benjamin and Zachary Weiner, Danny and Alicia Mello, Rachael and Andrew Sparks, Jamie and Patrick Gilbride, and Brandon and Dylan Livrago. John is also survived by his 6 great-grandchildren. A period of visitation will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater, Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held in St. John's Church, East Bridgewater, Saturday at 12:30. Memorial donations in honor of John may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Johns Church, 210 Central Street, East Bridgewater, 02333. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhopme.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019