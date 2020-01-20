|
-John S. Boyajian, 94, a resident of Easton for the past 26 years, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Ann (Katcharian) Boyajian for 73 years. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Stephen and Pauline (Fermanian) Boyajian, he was raised in Brockton and was a 1943 graduate of Brockton High School. A veteran of the US Army during WWII he served in the Pacific as a PFC and was honorably discharged. He soon attended Northeastern University. John was the proprietor of Crystal Cleaners on Belmont Street in Brockton which he founded in 1953 and operated for over 60 years. John was the past Chairman of the Republican City Council in Brockton, a past member of the Brockton Conservation Commission, he was appointed to the committee to elect Governor Sargent and was the Brockton Chairman of the Opening of Cardinal Cushing Hospital. An avid golfer, he was a 50 year member of Thorny Lea Golf Course in Brockton. He also loved to bowl and enjoyed weekly poker games with friends up until the time of his passing. In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his children, Diane Noonan and her husband John of Cotuit, John Boyajian Jr and his wife Zovig of Easton and Jane Silveira and her husband Mario of Stoughton; a brother, Barney Boyajian of Attleboro; five grandchildren, Daniel Noonan of Cotuit, Alex Boyajian of Quincy, Nicholas Silveira of Dorchester, Michael Silveira of Quincy and Charles Boyajian of Easton; nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late James Boyajian. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton. Interment will follow with Military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater.Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be sent to Armenian Heritage Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown, MA. 02471 or www.armenianheritagepark.org. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020