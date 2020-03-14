|
Joseph E. Cashman, age 80, of West Bridgewater, died March 10, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Diane R. (Castano) Cashman for 50 years. Joe was born and raised in Brockton, a son of the late Margaret (Gould) and George E. Cashman Jr. A graduate of Brockton High School and Bentley College, he had been an accountant for the Internal Revenue Service for 22 years in the Brockton office. Joe was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had been a member of the Ames Rifle Club and Easton Rod & Gun Club. Joe also enjoyed tinkering with all types of cars. In his younger years, he had been a coach for his sons' youth sport teams. Most importantly he was a dedicated family man. In addition to his wife Diane, he is survived by his three sons, Peter J. Cashman and his wife Leah of Taunton, Matthew E. Cashman of Easton and Patrick D. Cashman of West Bridgewater. He was the grandfather of Travis and Jason Cashman and brother of the late Richard Cashman. Funeral services have been held. To send a condolence, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020